Amazon Prime Car & Motorsport Shows Ranked

Amazon is gearing up for its annual Prime Day with exclusive performances by some of the biggest names in music. On Thursday, the online retail giant debuted its Amazon Prime Day Show—a three-part series featuring Kid Cudi, Billie Eilish, and H.E.R. Each episode places a strong emphasis on storytelling, as they feature one of the artists performing their respective records in unique locations: H.E.R. takes over a reimagined version of the iconic Dunbar Hotel, where she performs cuts off her upcoming album, Back of My Mind; Eilish is seen in a Parisian neighborhood, giving audiences a taste of her sophomore album, Happier Than Ever; and Cudi launches into outer space, where he performs songs off his 2020 album, Man on the Moon III: The Chosen. The latter installment was performed in collaboration with the International Space Orchestra.