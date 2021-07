Yes you read that right Insiders! The summer heat has officially hit, so you will want to make this Little Mermaid-themed Frappuccino part of your world asap!. Totally the Bomb has come up with other Disney-themed Frappuccino’s before such as Winnie the Pooh, Tiana, and WandaVision. This one has to be one of my favorite ones so far though as Ariel is one of my favorite Disney princesses, plus the drink is so pretty to look at! The secret menu drink features the iconic green, purple, and red colors from our favorite mermaid.