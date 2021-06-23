Sustainable Cooking Subscriptions
To make eco-friendly eating easier at home, Electrolux and SideChef are teaming up to offer sustainable cooking subscriptions when new Electrolux kitchen appliances are registered. The access to a complimentary one-year SideChef Premium subscription equips home chefs with a myriad of recipes for appliances like the Connected Double Wall Oven and Induction Cooktop. The recipes help to make the most of features like air sous vide, steam baking, steam roasting and air frying, so that chefs can enjoy elevated cooking experiences at home in a way that's creative and earth-friendly thanks to the energy-efficient appliances.www.trendhunter.com