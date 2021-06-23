Hard-Edged Sports Car Concepts

This DeTomaso Pantera concept has been designed by Daniel Crane of Crane Designs as a modernized version of the iconic vehicle that maintains its original hard-edged wedge shape and more. The vehicle has been modified with updated stylings to give it a more modern appeal, but keeps the various body design details the same to help it appear as a living classic on the roadway. The wheel fenders have been extended with oversized flares, while a handful of cosmetic details have been removed to clean the vehicle up and give it a more minimalist aesthetic.