From Junior Team to Olympic Team: The Nine Members of the 2017 U.S. World Junior Squad Off to Tokyo. It is no secret that this year’s U.S. Olympic team bound for Tokyo is young. In total, the squad has 35 first-time Olympians, and eight of them have yet to start college. Of course with a five-year wait between Olympics, there is bound to be some new faces unseating the veterans and this year’s team is no different.