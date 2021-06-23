‘Star Trek: Discovery’: The Changing Makeup and Hair Looks of Michael Burnham in a Trippy Season 3

The vision of tomorrow, according to Star Trek, will be much better than the world we live in today. In the rosy Trek future, Earth will become an equal rights paradise. Eventually. Although the Trek franchise is often labeled as utopian prediction, the flawed human beings who live in that fictional Final Frontier had to go through a very rocky 21st Century before they got to the more enlightened time of Kirk and Spock in the 23rd or the even cozier 24th century of Jean-Luc Picard, Benjamin Sisko, and Kathryn Janeway. Still, it’s a comforting world, one that unsurprisingly has accrued a legion of fans who pore over the 55 years of material —13 films, 9 distinct TV series, totaling over 800 hours — for solace and inspiration.