‘Star Trek: Discovery’: The Changing Makeup and Hair Looks of Michael Burnham in a Trippy Season 3
“Star Trek: Discovery” got very trippy in Season 3: traveling into the future 900 years to the 32nd century, returning to the Mirror Universe, and venturing into a holographic simulation. That meant the makeup and hair teams were given greater creative freedom with the characters’ shifting appearances, especially Commander Michael Burnham (Sonequa Martin-Green), who became more badass as an Egyptian-style warrior and more glam with braids.www.indiewire.com