Wahlburgers restaurant opening at Morongo Casino Resort & Spa in July
A Wahlburgers is coming to the area. The latest location of the Wahlberg brothers' popular burger restaurant will be opening inside the Morongo Casino Resort & Spa in Cabazon. "We are thrilled to welcome Wahlburgers, which will make Morongo the first tribal casino in the nation to be offering the amazing Wahlburgers menu and hospitality to our guests,” said Richard St. Jean, Morongo’s Chief Operating Officer. “The Wahlburgers name is synonymous with good times, exceptional food and unparalleled service and that’s what we here at Morongo strive for every single day.”kesq.com