JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office says a "tragic accident" led to the body of a 4-year-old girl being pulled from a Westside pond Monday afternoon. In a news briefing, JSO Assistant Chief Shawn Coursey said officers were called to Shadwell Court at 11:30 a.m. in reference to a missing 4-year-old. When officers arrived, the victim's mother said they were in the back yard of their house, the child playing and the mother doing some gardening. When the mother looked up to check on the victim, she discovered she was missing, Coursey said.