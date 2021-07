Cardio, core stability, and total-body strengthening—our newest low-impact workout video from Sweat with SELF has it all. This 20-minute workout, led by LIT Method cofounders Taylor and Justin Norris, is a high-intensity, low-impact routine that will challenge your muscles and amp up your heart rate—all without pummeling your joints. With nine bodyweight moves performed in a circuit-style pattern, you’ll work pretty much every muscle group in your body from your shoulders down to your calves. You’ll especially fire up your midsection with exercises that engage both your deep core muscles (think: transverse abdominis and internal obliques) as well as smaller stabilizing muscles (important if you're working on good posture). Plus, you’ll get a solid dose of cardio thanks to the HIIT format that encourages you to work at maximum effort.