Lucy A. Nortz (Smith)
Lucy A. Nortz (Smith), 92, of Lowville, passed peacefully on June 22, 2021 under the loving care of her family and caregivers. She was born in Brantingham, NY to the late George and Mary Smith. Lucy was a graduate of General Martin Central School Glenfield, NY and Oswego State Teacher’s College in Oswego, NY. After marrying Thomas H. Nortz in 1949 at St. Mary’s Church in Glenfield, NY they moved to to Lowville, where they raised their family and lived happily for 69 years.www.nny360.com