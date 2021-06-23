Mrs. Marie R. Reed
Mrs. Marie R. Reed, age 86, of Potsdam, NY passed away suddenly at her home in the care of her children on June 22, 2021. Friends may call at the Garner Funeral Service on June 25, 2021 from 11:00 am until 1pm. A funeral service will follow at the funeral home with Lee Sweeney celebrant at 1 pm. Burial will follow at Riverside Cemetery in Norwood, NY. Contributions in her memory can be made to the Knapp Station Community Church. Thoughts, prayers and condolences can be shared @www.garnerfh.com.