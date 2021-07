Betty passed peacefully as the sun colored the sky and birds sang to her at daybreak on June 11th. She was surrounded by family at her home on Lake Champlain in Swanton, VT. Betty was born and raised in Albany, NY. She met her husband while working as a Nursing Instructor at Albany Medical Center. They married in Albany and resided for the early years of marriage in Enosburgh, VT. As their family grew, they moved to St. Albans where Betty was actively engaged in the community for 62 years.