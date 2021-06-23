AnnMarie Anzaldua
MASSENA—Services for 56 year old AnnMarie Anzaldua, a resident of St. Highway 420, Massena, will be held privately for the family in Visitation Cemetery, Norfolk. AnnMarie passed away on Saturday, June 19, 2021 at the University of Vermont Medical Center in Burlington. AnnMarie is survived by her father, Thomas Clark Sr., Chase Mills, her five siblings, Miranda and Paul Deleel, Potsdam; Marilyn Clark and her companion Ken Spaulding, Ogdensburg; Thomas and Raeann Clark Jr., Massena; Eric Clark, Massena and Joshua Clark and his fiancé Cassie Florio, Chase Mills; a sister-in-law, Janice Clark, Massena as well as many nieces and nephews. AnnMarie was pre-deceased by her mother, Yvonne M. Plourde Clark.www.nny360.com