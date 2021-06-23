Cancel
Movies

Jerry Seinfeld Is Making A Movie About Pop-Tarts

By Matt Singer
105.7 The Hawk
105.7 The Hawk
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

For years, Jerry Seinfeld has wondered what the deal is with Pop-Tarts. He’s joked about them in his standup routine, but clearly that was not enough to sate his curiosity about the creation and popularization of America’s favorite toaster pastries. Now he’s going to direct, produce, and star in a movie all about Pop-Tarts.

105.7 The Hawk

105.7 The Hawk

Toms River, NJ
105.7 The Hawk plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for the Jersey Shore. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

