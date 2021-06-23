Consider neighborhood impacts of the Beal School project

Efforts by the Beal School Reuse Committee to find an appropriate adaptive reuse of the iconic Beal School should be lauded. The solicitation for the Request for Proposal (RFP) yielded just one response. The respondent Civico/Greenly has submitted a detail plan for the development of this municipally owned parcel. While the proposal appears to meet the minimum requirements as set out by the RFP, we should be mindful that the intended use of this acreage should include the preservation of valuable and scarce use of open/green space.