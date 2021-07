TouringPlans is pleased to welcome back guest author Jon Self. The great Russian American writer, Vladimir Nabokov, once said: “Do not be angry with the rain; it simply does not know how to fall upwards.” If you are making a trip to Universal Orlando, you should know that chance of rain falling downward is high. The rain will often be brief, but depending on time of year it may feel like a tropical storm. Before we discuss what to do if it rains, please note there are no refunds if it rains at Universal Orlando. If it rains, it is in your best interest to make the most of it.