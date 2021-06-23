Cancel
Watertown, NY

Joyce (Scee) Catalina

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJoyce (Scee) Catalina, 92, of Ives Hill Retirement Community, formerly of Pillar Point, passed away with her family by her side following a brief illness. Joyce was born November 19, 1928 in Clayton, NY to Percy E. and Anita (Nolan) Scee. She graduated from Watertown High School in 1945, and was affectionately known by the nickname, “Joy”. Following school, Joyce went to work for the New York Telephone company, where she was employed for 12 years. She later worked for the Watertown City School District from 1970 until her retirement in 1990.

