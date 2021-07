Thomas “Tom” Peter Brouwer, 80, passed away June 14, 2021 at home in Kalkaska while surrounded by family following a lengthy illness. Visitation will be held at 10 a.m. Friday, June 25 at the Kalkaska Church of Christ, followed by a memorial service at 11 a.m. and lunch immediately following the service. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Hospice of Michigan, 10850 E Traverse Hwy, STE 1155, Traverse City, MI 49684.