Laura Stevenson to perform a free outdoor, waterfront solo show in Saugerties

For a working musician, leaving the city for the country may be a universal rite of passage, but taking root in this soil and growing an authentic life here is another matter. The body and belongings make the move upstate, but the career and the mentality can linger behind, in the places where the populations are denser, younger and more invested in the feverish trading card game of scenes and selves built on pop culture identification. In fact, before the big change in the record industry early in the new millennium, the most common narrative in the mid-Hudson Valley was “stay, don’t play.” When I was growing up, you were far more likely to see a rock star passed out in a Woodstock club than performing in one.