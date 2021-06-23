Fuel Report: Prices Little Changed

Last week we brought you an article from S&P about the forward price of natural gas at the Dominion South (now called Eastern Gas Transmission) trading hub near Pittsburgh. The article indicates prices in the M-U will move higher this fall (see M-U Forward NatGas Prices Head Higher – Supply Can’t Keep Up). A week later S&P is back with another story on the same topic, this time to say those forward prices at Dominion South are up 60 cents per MMBtu over the past two weeks and are now near or at record highs.