Fuel Report: Prices Little Changed

By From the Energy Information Administration
agfax.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe U.S. average diesel fuel price increased less than 1 cent, remaining virtually unchanged at $3.29 per gallon on June 21, 86 cents higher than a year ago. The Rocky Mountain price increased more than 1 cent to $3.39 per gallon, the West Coast price increased nearly 1 cent to $3.81 per gallon, and the Gulf Coast increased less than 1 cent, remaining virtually unchanged. The Midwest price decreased less than 1 cent, remaining virtually unchanged at $3.23 per gallon. The East Coast price remained unchanged at $3.28 per gallon.

agfax.com
