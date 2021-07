Corn is 4 to 5 cents higher up front and 9 to 10 cents lower on new crop; soybeans are 3 to 4 cents lower, and wheat is 3 cents lower to 24 cents higher. Corn trade is 4 to 5 cents higher up front, with new crop 9 to 10 cents lower as early strength on new crop fades as weather forecasts look manageable for many short term, while spread strength continues to build again, taking the July/Dec towards $1.20. Ethanol margins are seeing support from corn values holding the lower end of the range with policy concerns limiting upside while demand remains solid short term.