On Wednesday morning, the Blackhawks announced that the 2021-22 NHL season will be the final one for play-by-play announcer Pat Foley. It’ll be his 39th season as the voice of the Blackhawks, dating back to 1980. He’s been in that spot ever since, save for a brief stint with the Chicago Wolves towards the end of the 2000s. In the earlier stages of his career, Foley’s voice was the singular accompaniment of Blackhawks hockey, with his signature call on both the television and radio broadcasts.