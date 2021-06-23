ICPD: 2 people shot on Cross Park, suspects still at large
Iowa City Police are looking for the suspect who shot two people on Cross Park Avenue Wednesday afternoon. According to an ICPD news release, officers were called to the Villa Garden Apartments just before 2pm for a report of multiple gunshots and possible victims. Arriving officers found two men with what were believed to be non-life-threatening gunshot wounds. The two were taken to the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics. Their conditions have not been released.www.1630kcjj.com