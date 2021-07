AJ Styles (w/ Omos) vs Ricochet. Ricochet immediately sends AJ out of the ring and AJ sends him into the post as we go to commercial. We come back from the break to Ricochet chopping AJ back in the ring before AJ drops him with a back elbow as Omos looks on before Ricochet hits a springboard cross body and a running splash in the corner before hitting a running clothesline and a northern lights suplex for two. AJ hits a powerbomb for two before Ricochet counters the Phenomenal Forearm and they exchange strikes until Ricochet hits a bridging German for two before AJ locks in a calf crusher and Ricochet gets to the ropes for the break before AJ hits an ushigoroshi. Viking Raiders then come out and attack Omos before laying him out and AJ gets distracted by VR sending Omos through the barricade before Ricochet counters a Phenomenal Forearm into a code breaker in midair for the pin and the win.