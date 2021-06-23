Porsche Taycan Gets Slippery With VR Aero Bodykit

The Petersen Automotive Museum is celebrating Porsche and the 70th anniversary of the Gmünd Coupe’s win at Le Mans on Thursday, June 24, from 10 a.m. to noon. Enjoy a Porsche-centric morning with a special presentation by Rod Emory, Cameron Healy and Dwight Knowlton. One of the earliest sports cars to carry the Porsche name, Gmünd coupes, including the SL racing versions, were constructed out of hand-hammered aluminum. However, the SLs were modified to include louvered steel quarter panels, wheel spats, streamlined aluminum belly fairings and a pedestal-mounted shifter. The coupes competed for three years at the 24 Hours of Le Mans and won first in class in 1951. Complimentary parking, coffee, signed posters and cupcakes will be provided. Admission is free but registration is required. 6060 Wilshire Blvd. petersen.org.