Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cars

Porsche Taycan Gets Slippery With VR Aero Bodykit

By Jo Borrás
CleanTechnica
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt’s been nearly a year since the guys at Vivid Racing picked up a dark blue Porsche Taycan EV from Porsche Chandler, and the Vivid team has not been taking it easy. Now, after months spent on computers running CFD on their 3D CAD models, the very first example of an aero-enhanced Porsche Taycan is ready … and it looks awesome.

cleantechnica.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Porsche Cars#Porsche Taycan#Aero#Vivid Racing#Porsche Chandler#Cfd#Cad#Ev#Hp#Unplugged Performance#Technician#Patreon#Cleantech Talk
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Electric Vehicles
News Break
Porsche
News Break
Cars
Related
Carsmanofmany.com

The ‘Perfect Spec’ Porsche 911 GT3 You Can Only Get in Australia

Porsche unveiled the 2022 Porsche 911 GT3 back in February. The new car incorporated a host of new improvements, including revised front end suspension mechanics and a new ‘swan neck’ rear spoiler. Enthusiasts, however, couldn’t wait to get their hands on a ‘touring’ variant, which always presents one of the more desirable specifications in the GT3 range.
CarsTop Speed

Porsche 911 GT3 Touring – The Ultimate Sleeper Porsche

Porsche has brought back the Touring trim for the 992-Gen 911 GT3. The biggest difference is the lack of a rear spoiler, which has been replaced with a smaller automatic spoiler. The front end benefits from a new grille mesh. And the window trim (as well as the exhaust outlets)...
Carscarthrottle.com

3 Things The Audi E-Tron GT Does Better Than A Porsche Taycan, And 3 It Doesn't

The E-Tron GT and the Taycan share a lot of parts, but they're quite different from one another to drive and live with. Audi may be taking aim at higher-end versions of the Tesla Model S with its new E-Tron GT, but it also has a rival that’s much closer to home. Fellow VW Group subsidiary Porsche has the Taycan, which uses the same platform, battery pack and a lot of the same drivetrain bits.
CarsCarscoops

Which Is Porsche’s Acceleration King, The Taycan Turbo S Or The 911 GT2 RS?

If you’re in the market for a Porsche and are looking for the quickest accelerating model possible, should you buy the Taycan Turbo S or the 911 GT2 RS?. These two cars offer mind-blowing levels of performance and Formula E driver Daniel Abt recently lined them up alongside each other for a series of drag races.
CarsAUTOCAR.co.uk

Steve Cropley: No hyperbole is enough for the Porsche Taycan

Our man thinks the EV is genuinely the best thing he's ever driven. This week Cropley has nothing but praise for the Porsche Taycan and has his cockles warmed by Rolls-Royce. The ever-present risk in this journalism racket is that you’re inclined to cry wolf. There’s a constant risk that you’ll over-praise stuff so that when something really jaw-dropping comes along – such as the £80,000 base-model, coil-suspension Porsche Taycan – you’re at a loss for ways to elevate it above everything else. That’s my position now. I’ve just spent five days in it and I really think it’s the best thing I’ve ever driven.
CarsAUTOCAR.co.uk

New 2021 Porsche 911 GTS gets 473bhp and uprated chassis

The new Porsche 911 GTS has arrived to fill the gap between the Carrera S and the full-bore GT3, promising a “focused” driving experience with an emphasis on agility. Serving as the range-topper for the standard 911 line-up, the GTS is marked out visually by a raft of bespoke styling cues, while accompanying powertrain and chassis upgrades bring increased performance.
CarsMotorTrend Magazine

2022 Porsche 911 GT3 First Test: Well, Isn’t This Just Super Special

Test days that include a new Porsche 911 GT3 don't come around often. Since 1999, when we tested the first 996-generation GT3 R race car, MotorTrend has "run the numbers" on just 11 GT3s, including the even more track-focused GT3 RS models. The latest, all-new 992-series 2022 Porsche 911 GT3 we recently reviewed is the 12th installment of the GT3 developed by the company's famed GT division, and if you're wondering how the new GT3's numbers measure up to those of its outstanding predecessors, well, hold on to your balaclava.
CarsPistonheads

Porsche reveals 640hp Cayenne Turbo GT

Nobody should really be surprised by the launch of a Porsche Cayenne with more power than a Carrera GT. Look how the market for super SUVs has exploded over the past few years, with cars like the BMW X6 M, Mercedes-AMG GLE 63 Coupe, Audi RS Q8, Lamborghini Urus and Aston Martin DBX validating the public's formidable appetite for outrageous performance in a coupe-esque 4x4 body.
CarsAutoblog

ELegend EL1 is an electric homage to the Audi Quattro S1

A German firm named ELegend plans to create an electric car that pays homage to the Audi Quattro S1. The battery-powered coupe takes the general shape of the celebrated Group B rally car, but modernizes it into something out of a cyberpunk video game. The original Audi Quattro S1 was...
CarsRoad & Track

The 2022 Porsche Cayenne Turbo GT Is a 631-HP SUV That's Quicker Than a Cayman GT4

The Porsche Cayman GT4 is an ultra-quick, ultra-fast version of Porsche's midship sports car. It is raw, visceral, and powerful. It produces 385 horsepower through a brilliant naturally aspirated flat-six and can snap through gears with one of the world's best transmissions. And it will get absolutely, entirely obliterated by the 2022 Porsche Cayenne Turbo GT in a drag race.
CarsCarscoops

Porsche 928 Coupe Gets Modernized And Electrified For 2025 By Independent Designer

The Porsche 928 stunned the world back in 1977 with its futuristic styling, luxurious 2+2 cabin, great performance, and predictable handling. Initially designed with the goal of succeeding the legendary 911, sales never took off, with a total of 61,000 units leaving the factory during an 18 year-long production run – and it was axed in 1995, while the 911 is still going strong.
CarsCAR AND DRIVER

Tested: 2021 Porsche 911 Turbo S Cabriolet Goes Ballistic

UPDATE 6/30/21: This review has been updated with test results. For a moment, put aside thoughts of speed, adhesion, and power. Don't think about heritage, beauty, or price. Before we get to that, we'd like you to consider how tremendously good the 2021 Porsche 911 Turbo S is when it's going slow. Whether its urban trawling, suburban errands, or a lackadaisical back-roads tour, this is the best really fast car there is when velocities sink to a crawl.
Carshypebeast.com

DRIVERS: Harrison Nevel and His 2016 Porsche 911 GT3 RS

DRIVERS is a series highlighting influential individuals in the HYPEBEAST sphere and their passion towards all things automotive. The approach is simple: what is car culture to you, and why do you have a passion for it? Each contributor is given a chance to shine light on their personal vehicle or vehicles, and asked to remark on how they are driving culture forward, both metaphorically and literally.
Carsinsideevs.com

Watch This: Tesla Model S Plaid vs Porsche Taycan Turbo S

*Edit 6/30/21: The video is no longer available but we're leaving the article up for now because the stats are still from the actual 1/4 mile runs and are valid for comparison purposes. Until we can actually line up a Tesla Model S Plaid and a Porsche Taycan Turbo S,...
CarsCarscoops

Gazoo Racing Shows Off Concept Bodykits For 2022 Toyota GR 86

The Toyota GR 86 was unveiled back in April with the US launch following in early June. As with the previous generation, Toyota’s entry-level sportscar is sharing most of its bodywork, interior, and underpinnings with the Subaru BRZ. In order to allow broader customization options, Toyota Gazoo Racing will offer a full range of accessories that were recently previewed in Japan with a duo of concept cars.
Carsbeverlypress.com

The Petersen celebrates Porsche

The Petersen Automotive Museum is celebrating Porsche and the 70th anniversary of the Gmünd Coupe’s win at Le Mans on Thursday, June 24, from 10 a.m. to noon. Enjoy a Porsche-centric morning with a special presentation by Rod Emory, Cameron Healy and Dwight Knowlton. One of the earliest sports cars to carry the Porsche name, Gmünd coupes, including the SL racing versions, were constructed out of hand-hammered aluminum. However, the SLs were modified to include louvered steel quarter panels, wheel spats, streamlined aluminum belly fairings and a pedestal-mounted shifter. The coupes competed for three years at the 24 Hours of Le Mans and won first in class in 1951. Complimentary parking, coffee, signed posters and cupcakes will be provided. Admission is free but registration is required. 6060 Wilshire Blvd. petersen.org.