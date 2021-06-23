The German Media Got Manipulated Into Spreading Anti-EV Nonsense … Again

Originally posted on EVANNEX. A gaggle of young EV companies, many of them heavily covered in the press during the recent spurt of SPAC activity, are vying to become “the next Tesla.” Some may succeed, but some will certainly fail (many already have, and a couple of recent headline-grabbers are currently circling the drain), but one thing is certain: none of them will be able to duplicate Tesla’s trajectory, because the rise of Tesla, like any historical event, was the product of a unique set of circumstances that no longer exists.