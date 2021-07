Over the past two weeks I’ve looked at quarterbacks and running backs so it’s time for the third and final analysis of our series – rookie wide receivers. As in the past two studies, I researched rookies from 2011-20 to see what it took to be a viable fantasy-worthy wideout in the NFL. My analysis of the top-36 receivers over the past 10 seasons in full PPR leagues showed that you must produce an average of 12.02 FPts/G to be of value to an owner.