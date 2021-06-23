Business News Update: Oilstop

Suggested reading brought to you by Oilstop: Oilstop celebrates Grand Opening in Sherwood with Free Gas

With a thorough 33-point service and commitment to "serve people with excellence, humbly with a servant's heart," Oilstop opened June 15 in Sherwood where residents will soon understand how Oilstop has broken the mold for oil changes.

As the fourth Oilstop in Oregon and the first in the Portland-metro area, Oilstop created the "drive-through oil change," concept over 30 years ago and frankly, they do it differently and better than the rest. Oilstop "guests" (not customers) are welcomed by trained technicians who explain the service without upselling. Guests are offered a free beverage while they remain in their own car and watch as their vehicle is professionally serviced usually within 20 minutes.

"We are excited to introduce Oilstop to Sherwood," said owner, Ryan Callaghan. "It's a special business because we invest in our employees and take pride in every guest's experience. We find value in giving back to the community. Our guests are regularly surprised by this different kind of automobile service. We don't believe we are in the oil change business, we are in the business of delighting our guests. We care about our guests and work to earn their trust with fast, excellent service."

As a special incentive, in July and August, Oilstop is offering a Grand Opening promotion. With every oil change, each guest will be given $20 in FREE gas from neighboring Chevron.

Oilstop

16415 SW Langer Dr, Sherwood, OR 97140

503-610-1246

www.oilstopinc.com

Hours:

8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday

SHOP LOCAL. SUPPORT LOCAL BUSINESS!