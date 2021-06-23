Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sherwood, OR

Business News Update: Oilstop

By Suggested reading from Oilstop
Posted by 
Sherwood Gazette
Sherwood Gazette
 12 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1oOYo7_0adP6bUb00 Suggested reading brought to you by Oilstop: Oilstop celebrates Grand Opening in Sherwood with Free Gas

With a thorough 33-point service and commitment to "serve people with excellence, humbly with a servant's heart," Oilstop opened June 15 in Sherwood where residents will soon understand how Oilstop has broken the mold for oil changes.

As the fourth Oilstop in Oregon and the first in the Portland-metro area, Oilstop created the "drive-through oil change," concept over 30 years ago and frankly, they do it differently and better than the rest. Oilstop "guests" (not customers) are welcomed by trained technicians who explain the service without upselling. Guests are offered a free beverage while they remain in their own car and watch as their vehicle is professionally serviced usually within 20 minutes.

"We are excited to introduce Oilstop to Sherwood," said owner, Ryan Callaghan. "It's a special business because we invest in our employees and take pride in every guest's experience. We find value in giving back to the community. Our guests are regularly surprised by this different kind of automobile service. We don't believe we are in the oil change business, we are in the business of delighting our guests. We care about our guests and work to earn their trust with fast, excellent service."

As a special incentive, in July and August, Oilstop is offering a Grand Opening promotion. With every oil change, each guest will be given $20 in FREE gas from neighboring Chevron.

Oilstop

16415 SW Langer Dr, Sherwood, OR 97140

503-610-1246

www.oilstopinc.com

Hours:

8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday

SHOP LOCAL. SUPPORT LOCAL BUSINESS!

Business News Updates are brought to you by the Pamplin Media Group and paid for by local businesses. To have your story shared with our readers please contact your Pamplin Media Group advertising representative or call 503-684-036

Community Policy
Sherwood Gazette

Sherwood Gazette

Sherwood, OR
11
Followers
148
Post
873
Views
ABOUT

The Sherwood Gazette is published every month and comes out the first week of each month. The Gazette website is updated frequently and breaking news bulletins are posted when warranted. Also, follow us on Twitter and Facebook.

 http://www.sherwoodgazette.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Portland, OR
Portland, OR
Industry
City
Sherwood, OR
Portland, OR
Business
State
Oregon State
Local
Oregon Business
Local
Oregon Industry
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Advertising#Oil And Gas#Grand Opening#Chevron#Business News Updates#The Pamplin Media Group
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Industry
Related
Posted by
Portland Tribune

Tigard Council bans fireworks this Fourth

The Tigard City Council joined Tualatin banning fireworks in the wake of hot, dry weather and 100-degree temperatures. Due to extreme heat, drought conditions and the potential for wildfires, the city of Tigard has immediately banned lighting fireworks inside city limits through July 9. On Thursday evening, July 1, the...
Posted by
Sherwood Gazette

Leave fireworks out of Fourth of July plans, firefighters uge

Firefighters and agencies across Washington County are begging you not to light fireworks this year.Planning on lighting fireworks this Independence Day? You may want to reconsider. Fire departments and elected officials are begging, pleading and urging residents to not light fireworks this Fourth of July, citing the danger given recent extreme weather. Triple-digital temperatures in the Pacific Northwest this week, along with a statewide drought, have made the likelihood of fireworks related fires rise dramatically. Fireworks on the Fourth of July are a time-honored tradition for thousands of Oregonians, but some local cities are banning the practice, out of...
Posted by
Sherwood Gazette

ER bed shortage 'critical' as Portland heat hospitalizes 500

The Oregon Health Authority reports more than 500 hospitalizations or urgent care visits in the Portland area.State officials implored the public to avoid unnecessary emergency rooms trips as the system strained to accommodate more than 500 people sickened by this week's infernal conditions. The Oregon Health Authority reported 506 heat related emergency room and urgent care admissions since June 25 in the Portland metro region. Nearly half of the visits were reported Monday, June 28 — when a record-shattering 116-degree temperature required 251 to seek medical care. Officials say they are now scrambling to manage a...
Posted by
Sherwood Gazette

Pamplin papers, KXL team up for suburban coverage

The Parent company of the Portland Tribune has reporters and photographers on the ground in approximately two dozen communities in the region.KXL radio is teaming up with Pamplin Media Group to bring listeners stories from the suburban communities served by PMG papers. Every Friday at 4:19 p.m. and 6:19 p.m., KXL news staff will talk to Portland Tribune Editor in Chief Dana Haynes to look at stories from Washington, Clackamas, and Multnomah counties, and beyond. {loadposition sub-article-01}
Posted by
Sherwood Gazette

Sherwood Senior Center in-person meals are back

After city helps deliver as many as 1,000 at-home meals a month, residents can now sit down and eat with friends.While Sherwood's Marjorie Stewart Senior Community Center has been officially closed for the last 15 months due to the COVID-19 pandemic, that all changed on Tuesday, June 15. That's when the center served its first group of seniors a hot in-person lunch, the first since the center was forced to shutter its doors back on March 13, 2020. As public buildings closed their doors left and right in March 2020 with COVID-19 case counts rising, Sherwood city officials wondered how...
Sherwood, ORPosted by
Sherwood Gazette

Smock House has long, colorful back story

Since 2003, the home has housed the Sherwood History Center, which has a collection of historic items and documents. Most likely, the cutest and oldest building in Sherwood is what the Historical Society calls "The Smock House." With its white picket fence and yards, front and back, it captures the imagination of many a fourth-grader doing the "Pioneer Days" field trips. Here students re-enact with docents the daily life of settler folk, just a few years off the Oregon Trail. The first log cabins were not very comfortable with their muddy dirt floors, drafty walls, and no glass for...
Lake Oswego, ORPosted by
Sherwood Gazette

Cities of Lake Oswego and Tigard asks residents to reduce water usage

Oregon water suppliers brace for chlorine shortage but not all agencies in the state are affected by supply failures of the chemical critical for treating tap water.On June 14, Clackamas County wastewater and drinking water providers received a notice that their sodium hypochlorite supplier might not be able to honor promised deliveries of the chlorine that's critical for treating tap water. John Collins, general manager of the South Fork Water Board, said he was grateful that the chlorine shortage will not affect his customers in Oregon City and West Linn. However, the city of Lake Oswego sent out a...
Posted by
Sherwood Gazette

Community newspaper publisher Christine Moore dies

The longtime publisher and advertising director for the Pamplin Media Group had been battling cancer.Longtime Pamplin Media Group Publisher Christine Moore died Thursday night, June 17, at the age of 60 of complications from cancer. Moore was hired in 2001 as Pamplin Media's Westside sales manager. She later became publisher of the Beaverton Valley Times, The Times of Tigard, Tualatin & Sherwood, the Sherwood Gazette, and the Regal Courier, positions she held until her death. In the communities her newspapers served, Moore was known for both her leadership and her volunteerism. She served on the boards of the Beaverton Area...
Posted by
Sherwood Gazette

Kolker: Double Up Food Bucks benefit families, farmers

Katy Kolker is executive director of the Portland Farmers Market, which has seen a benefit from a food program lawmakers could continue this year.Food insecurity has nearly doubled since the start of the pandemic, and today one in four Oregonians are food insecure. The public health and economic impacts of the pandemic have fallen hardest on people who have faced systemic inequities for generations: communities of color, immigrants and refugees, single parents and caregivers, and trans and gender non-conforming people. Almost one million Oregonians depend on the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP, formerly food stamps) to put food on their...
Posted by
Sherwood Gazette

Video offers tips on buying salmon from Columbia River tribes

Registered dietitian with OSU Extension in Clackamas County says fish are typically available through early October.OSU Extension staff from Clackamas County say this is a great time of year to buy fresh salmon and steelhead from tribal vendors as the fish migrate upriver in the Columbia River Gorge. In most years, you can purchase fish from tribal sellers in the Gorge from mid-June through early October. You can learn how to do just that thanks to a new video from Oregon Sea Grant and the Oregon State University Extension Service at bit.ly/tribalfish. The eight-minute video features Amanda Gladics, a fisheries...
Posted by
Sherwood Gazette

Soliday: Let's do the math on child care for small and mid-sized business owners

Sharon Soliday is chief executive officer of the Hello Foundation, a company providing speech and occupational therapy and school psychology services across Western states.I have lived in Southeast Portland's Pleasant Valley area for two years. Previously, I was a Gladstone resident for 12 years. I love our communities, and plan to stay in Oregon long-term. However, as a business owner, I have never been more worried. The Hello Clinic and the Hello Schools side of my business have been in operation for 16 years. We are licensed therapists who specialize in speech language therapy, occupational therapy, school psychology, assistive technology,...