Showtime renews ‘Ziwe’ for second season

By Jared Alexander
TheGrio.com
TheGrio.com
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Ziwe is here to stay. The viral comedian sensation is staying with Showtime, as her acclaimed variety sketch show has been renewed for a second season. Ziwe has been one of the biggest debuts of the year for the cable network. Featuring guest appearances from everyone from Stacey Abrams to...

The goal of TheGrio is to be the news portal that satisfies the desire of African-Americans to stay informed and connected with their community.

 https://thegrio.com/
Netflix Unveils WitcherCon Schedule (TV News Roundup)

Netflix and CD Projekt Red have unveiled the schedule for WitcherCon, the first-ever virtual event dedicated to The Witcher universe. Hosted by Julia Hardy, the event will consist of two live streams that will both contain exclusive short-form content and production insights. Available on both Twitch and YouTube, the events will stream on July 9 at 1 p.m. ET and July 10 at 9 p.m. ET.
Variety

‘The Upshaws’ Renewed for Season 2 at Netflix

“The Upshaws” has been renewed for Season 2 at Netflix. The first season of the multi-cam comedy debuted on the streamer in May. The new season will feature 16 half-hour episodes, an increase from 10 in the first season. “We are so excited we get to bring this amazing show...
Ziwe gets to make white people uncomfortable for another season at Showtime

Get ready for another 12 episodes of Ziwe featuring more iconic guests. The late-night variety sketch series on Showtime has been renewed for a second season. Comedian Ziwerekoru “Ziwe” Fumudoh hosts the self-titled show which covers politics, race relations, and young adulthood through interviews, sketches, musical performances, and more. “This...
Make It Clap for Ziwe Season Two

Because this big, wide, awful world of ours is full of so many more people to make squirm on television, Showtime is renewing Ziwe for a second season. The show achieved icon status in its first season through Ziwe’s ability to ask guests only the most awkward of questions. Did her getting Andrew Yang to reveal that his favorite subway station was Times Square single-handedly dash his mayoral chances? We’re just saying, look at the poll numbers and look at that interview date. Season two will be 12 episodes long, split into two installments. “This show has exceeded my wildest imagination thanks to my brilliant cast, crew and iconic guests,” said Ziwe in a statement. “I am famously delighted to continue my collaboration with Showtime and A24.” Ziwe’s renewal announcement comes shortly after the news that Amazon is picking up her comedy series The Nigerian Princess. Ziwe’s officially in her media empire-building era.
Primetimer

Showtime's Ziwe is "trapped in an interminable dance with whiteness, its muse"

"In a skit called 'Karens,' from the first episode, Ziwe ensnares a focus group of white women in a number of racial faux pas," says Doreen St. Félix. "But because the participants are aware of their own shortcomings, the joke cannot land. The segment also feels dated, strangled by the unimaginative neologism of the fraught summer that preceded it. We know what Ziwe wants to dismantle. But what does this self-described 'agent of chaos' want to create? In interviews, Ziwe, a maven of self-promotion, claims that she sees her form of caustic satire as the conduit to a confrontational education. And yet Ziwe the show is pessimistic about the American belief in the power of anti-racist enlightenment. It’s possible that Ziwe has a gloriously retributive bent, that it is satire that does not serve a higher purpose, that it simply delights in letting the jab sit and sting. The point is to watch people squirm, not to hear them speak. Although the six episodes cover different topics—immigration, beauty standards, wealth inequality—Ziwe returns repeatedly to the hypocrisies of liberal saints and stooges. In one segment, Ziwe visits a plastic-surgery office, and gets an affable white surgeon to suggest that her nose could be more refined. She gets Andrew Yang to embarrass himself more than he already has. She makes Gloria Steinem listen to her recite the lyrics to Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion’s 'W.A.P.' It’s like a kink. I found myself most interested in Ziwe when the host was in the presence of other Black women—in other words, when the Ziwe persona was put to the test. In a recurring segment called 'Behind the Writers Studio,' Ziwe baits her own writers, deriding them for their participation in the sketches that she herself commissioned. In the finale, she brings out Michelle Davis, who has written, and performed in, a faux-mercial in which Harriet Tubman hawks sports bras. Ziwe tells Davis, 'I think the lesson here is that you can be Black and anti-Black.' This is the show’s tricky apotheosis. Davis turns the tables on the host, insisting that she isn’t anti-Black, and launches into a rendition of the Black national anthem, 'Lift Ev’ry Voice and Sing.' Ziwe, one-upped at the game of one-upping, can do nothing but giggle and sing along."
The Weeknd to Star In and Write HBO Drama Series With ‘Euphoria’ Creator

The Weeknd is working on a television series for HBO, which he is set to star in as well as co-write. As first reported by Variety, the series, currently titled The Idol, centers around a female pop singer who becomes romantically involved with an enigmatic Los Angeles club owner who is also the leader of a secret cult.
Amber Ruffin deserves to be the queen of late-night TV

Seth Meyers delivers TV's sharpest monologue, does sidesplitting impressions and books guests that wouldn't even be allowed on loading docks at most talk-show studios. But his greatest contribution may be discovering Amber Ruffin. The 42-year-old Omaha, Nebraska, native has been a "Late Night With Seth Meyers" staff writer since the...
'Legendary' Renewed for Season 3 at HBO Max

“Legendary,” the HBO Max Original ballroom competition series emceed by veteran voguer and “Pose” actor Dashaun Wesley, will sashay into Season 3 at the WarnerMedia streaming platform. The reality TV competition show, which has garnered a 91% certified fresh critics score on review aggregator Rotten Tomatoes, will return along with...
Porsha and Lauren Williams Reunite with Their Siblings

Porsha Williams is enjoying some quality time with her family this summer. The Real Housewives of Atlanta cast member recently reunited with all three of her siblings, as captured in a beautiful new photo on Instagram. On June 28, Porsha’s younger sister, Lauren Williams, took to Instagram to document their...
W2W2nite 6/30/21: Netflix ; Comedy Central

For, like, thousands of years, the origins of the United States of America have remained shrouded in mystery, lost to the sands of time. Who built this ‘country tis of thee,’ and why? Only the dinosaurs know… until now. For the first time in human history, the incredible, completely true story of America’s origins are revealed in AMERICA: THE MOTION PICTURE — a once-in-a-lifetime cultural event available the only way the Founding Fathers ever intended their story be told:
16 TV Shows Similar to Silicon Valley

My top three shows similar to Silicon Valley are Barry, Workaholics, and The Office. The television series Silicon Valley builds around the struggles of the main character, Richard Hendricks, a Silicon Valley engineer who is trying to build his company through a prototype named pied piper. The show traces with...
TV News: Chapelwaite, Ray, Maisel, Fantasy

EPIX has announced a Sunday, August 22nd premiere date for “Chapelwaite,” the Adrien Brody-led event series adaptation of Stephen King’s short story “Jerusalem’s Lot”. Set in the 1850s, the story follows a widower who settles his family in a sleepy Maine town and must confront the secrets of his family’s sordid history and...
Here’s a Sneak Peek to New Netflix Comedy Series Starring Sandra Oh, Produced by Amanda Peet

Netflix brings us “The Chair” on August 20th. It’s six episodes, but it looks like it could become a series. The cast includes a lot of our favorite poeple including Sandra Oh as Professor Ji-Yoon Kim; Jay Duplass as Professor Bill Dobson; Holland Taylor as Professor Joan Hambling; Bob Balaban as Professor Elliot Rentz; David Morse as Dean Paul Larson; with Nana Mensah as Professor Yaz McKay; Everly Carganilla as Ju-Hee “Ju Ju” Kim; among others.