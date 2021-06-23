Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Durham County, NC

Joint Statement from DPD and DCSO on Traffic Stop of Delivery Driver

Posted by 
Durham, North Carolina
Durham, North Carolina
 13 days ago

Joint Statement from DPD and DCSO on Traffic Stop of Delivery Driver

The Durham Police Department and the Durham County Sheriff’s Office want to correct a recent story on the local news that inaccurately said that Durham police officers handcuffed a delivery man and left him defenseless while shots were being fired nearby on June 10. The Durham Police Department has thoroughly investigated this claim and determined that no Durham police officers were involved in this incident. The officers involved were from the Durham County Sheriff’s Office.

In a story that ran on June 11 on WRAL TV, the delivery driver told a reporter he was making a delivery on Angier Avenue on the evening of June 10 when he heard shots being fired. He said he got in his vehicle to leave the area but was quickly stopped by law enforcement officers. The delivery driver told the reporter he was forced out of his vehicle and placed in handcuffs with his hands around his back. At that time, more shots were heard and the deputies who had stopped him left to take cover, according to the delivery driver.

The driver told WRAL he had filed a complaint with the DPD on June 11, but the DPD received no complaint from him until 2:30 a.m. on June 21. However, the DPD’s Professional Standards Division had already started looking into the incident shortly after the news story aired on June 11. PSD investigators spoke with officers who had responded to the shooting call, which was in the city limits, and viewed officers’ body cameras to determine if any DPD officers were involved in the incident involving the delivery driver. It was determined conclusively that no Durham Police Department officers were involved in the traffic stop or the handcuffing of the delivery driver.

The Durham County Sheriff’s deputies were in the area to serve a warrant, which was unrelated to the shooting call. Deputies assisted DPD officers in catching a possible suspect in the shooting and in recovering a firearm and a stolen vehicle.

Subsequently, DCSO deputies responded to the area where they heard the gunshots coming from. While responding, people fleeing the area pointed out a yellow Camaro as possibly being involved in the shooting incident. Almost immediately, deputies observed a yellow Camaro attempting to leave the area, at which time deputies conducted a traffic stop to investigate and identify the driver.

The driver of the Camaro complied with the commands of the deputies, exited his vehicle, was handcuffed, and was placed in investigative detention by DCSO deputies. As deputies were questioning the driver additional shots were fired in the immediate vicinity. Deputies took cover for their safety, while the detained man was seated behind his vehicle. Later, it was determined that the driver of the yellow Camaro was not involved with any of the shootings. He was released at that time.

“This is an unfortunate incident that could have resulted in the loss of life at the hands of the indiscriminate shooters”, said Sheriff Birkhead.

“This incident could have been far worse. Lives could have been lost,” the sheriff said.

“Durham must face the fact that we are experiencing an epidemic of gun violence, and we’re watching it play out in our communities every day. Young lives are being lost at an alarming rate. Enough is enough. The Durham Police officers and the deputies of DCSO responded bravely to identify and apprehend the suspects involved in this shooting incident. They did their job. Thankfully, no one was killed this time,” Sheriff Birkhead said.

What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
Durham, North Carolina

Durham, North Carolina

8
Followers
168
Post
9
Views
ABOUT

Durham also known as Bull City, in the U.S. state of North Carolina. Small portions of the city limits extend into Orange County and Wake County. The U.S. Census Bureau estimated the city's population to be 278,993 as of July 1, 2019, making it the 4th-most populous city in North Carolina, and the 74th-most populous city in the United States.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Durham County, NC
Crime & Safety
County
Durham County, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dpd#Shooting#Dpd#Dcso#Wral Tv#Psd#Sheriff Birkhead
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Law Enforcement
Related
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

Pentagon to rebid JEDI cloud contract at center of Microsoft-Amazon dispute

WASHINGTON, July 6 (Reuters) - The U.S. Defense Department canceled its $10 billion JEDI cloud-computing project on Tuesday and will seeks bids on a new contract, saying in a statement that tech giants Microsoft Corp (MSFT.O) and Amazon.com (AMZN.O) are the only providers "capable of meeting the department's requirements." Microsoft...
Public SafetyPosted by
NBC News

Ransomware attack on software manager hits 200 companies

A successful ransomware attack on a single company has spread to at least 200 organizations and likely far more, according to cybersecurity firm Huntress Labs, making it one of the single largest criminal ransomware sprees in history. The attack, first revealed Friday afternoon, is believed to be affiliated with the...
Florida StatePosted by
CNN

Tropical Storm Elsa heads toward Florida

A second major airport announces closures ahead of potential Elsa impacts. A second major Florida airport announced closures Tuesday ahead of potential impacts from Tropical Storm Elsa. According to a statement on the Southwest Florida International Airport’s website, “there will be flights cancelled this afternoon.” RSW is located in Fort...
NHLABC News

Columbus Blue Jackets' Matiss Kivlenieks dies in fireworks accident

A mishap involving fireworks on the Fourth of July took the life of Columbus Blue Jackets goalie Matiss Kivlenieks, investigators said. First responders in Oakland County, Michigan, rushed to the scene of the incident Sunday night where they found the 24-year-old injured, the Blue Jackets said in a statement. Kivlenieks succumbed to his injuries soon after help arrived, the team said.
NBAPosted by
The Hill

ESPN replaces Rachel Nichols as sideline reporter for NBA Finals

ESPN is replacing Rachel Nichols as its main sideline reporter for the NBA Finals beginning Tuesday after behind-the-scenes remarks by the longtime reporter and television personality sparked controversy inside and outside the network. Nichols, who is white, will be replaced by Malika Andrews, who is Black. “We believe this is...

Comments / 0

Community Policy