Psychic Reading Online: Get A Glimpse into Your Future

Great climate article from the Editorial Board; thank you (“Record heat stark reminder of climate action need,” The Herald, July 1)! Back in the day, when The Herald ran online comments, a regular climate change pooh-pooher often wrote of what he believed was an upside to any “alleged” global warming. Warmer weather is much more pleasant for humans and great for crops, he would enthuse. One day, I replied with something like, “Ya know, an 80-degree day might be pleasant but what about, oh, say, 125 degrees?” I don’t remember his entire comeback, but he did personally guarantee that Washington would never see a 125-degree day. Whew! What a relief, huh?