We Need To Talk About This Wet ‘N Wild Blush—TikTok Is Obsessed

Some people like their candy the way skiers like their snow: cold and in large quantities. TikToker @krystleklear1 has taken stocking up on sweets — and home organization — to a new level with a video that's been viewed almost 100 million times on the social media platform. The TikTok shows @krystleklear1 filling a special middle drawer in her refrigerator with a sugar cornucopia: cans of Coke, Reese's Peanut Butter Cups, Tootsie Rolls, Skittles, York Peppermint Patties, pudding, candy bars, and more. It would be enough to feed a whole neighborhood full of children on Halloween, but it appears as if all this sweetness is intended for @krystleklear1 and her family. There's a punchline at the end of the video, when the TikToker pushes a clear glass mug into the fridge's water and ice dispenser, and the cup fills with M&Ms.