We Need To Talk About This Wet ‘N Wild Blush—TikTok Is Obsessed

There was barely a fashion fan in our midst who wasn’t excited to tune into Ryan Murphy’s Halston when it aired on Netflix late last month. Charting the life and work of famed American designer Roy Halston, the glossy show also piqued our interest in some of his most iconic and lasting signatures (raise your hand if you were straight online browsing vintage pieces upon first viewing!). Pre-empting the interest in the legendary Halston aesthetic, Netflix reached out to the brand to collaborate on a luxurious ten-piece eveningwear collection inspired by archival hits and original costumes featured throughout the series. The collection, available for pre-order now and ranging between $995-$1595, is making major waves as the world reopens and enjoys a disco-like revival. The Daily caught up with Halston chief creative officer Robert Rodriguez to hear about the behind the scenes process. Orchids at the ready!