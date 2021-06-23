Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Behind Viral Videos

We Need To Talk About This Wet ‘N Wild Blush—TikTok Is Obsessed

By Katie Bingham-Smith
Posted by 
Scary Mommy
Scary Mommy
 13 days ago
Cover picture for the article

I was a child of the ‘80s and ‘90s and we didn’t have TikTok or Instagram. We had Young Miss Magazine and commercials to make us want-y. I remember cutting out the pages of all the makeup looks, and my BFF and I would study them and try to replicate them in front of her full length mirror in her bedroom.

www.scarymommy.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
Scary Mommy

Scary Mommy

12K+
Followers
9K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Scary Mommy is one of the largest, most influential and trusted sources of entertainment and information for millennial moms online. We’re a community of millions of women, supporting each other through acceptance, empowerment, and the shared experience of motherhood. Our original content informs, entertains, and unites with a fresh and unfiltered perspective on parenting, news, trending topics, and personal stories. Scary Mommy is part of Some Spider Studios, a fast-growing media & entertainment company that is building multiple identity-based brands that lead their space. Taking control of the present and shaping the future, we’re scary fierce, scary proud, and scary strong.

 https://scarymommy.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Olivia Rodrigo
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Blush#Sunscreen#Young Miss Magazine#Bff#Wet N Wild#Polish#Makeupsessions#Target#Cheapdupe
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
TikTok
News Break
TV & Videos
News Break
Amazon
News Break
Instagram
News Break
Behind Viral Videos
Related
MakeupPosted by
Glamour

Drunk Elephant Blush Review: We Tried It on Five Different Skin Tones

All products featured on Glamour are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. We have a lot of longtime blush enthusiasts around here, which is why we're so excited that it's finally having its moment in the sun. While cream blushes and draping are popping off on TikTok, what's really cemented it as the must-have product of the summer (you heard it here first!) is cool-girl skin-care brand Drunk Elephant's first-ever blush.
Behind Viral VideosThe Tab

Why’s everyone on TikTok talking about Starbursts? The Starburst challenge explained

Remember Starbursts, the iconic sweet of our childhoods? Well they’re back and all over your For You Page in the latest TikTok trend, the Starburst kissing challenge. TikTok’s given us some great trends and sounds, and even taught us all about how to manifest. But now people all over the app have apparently revolutionised the way we kiss, and they say it’s all thanks to the humble Starburst sweet. But what actually is the TikTok Starburst trend, how do I do it and does it even work? Here’s everything you need to know:
TV SeriesElite Daily

We Need To Talk About WTF Happened In The Elite Season 4 Finale

Another season of Elite has left fans with their jaws on the floor, and although the fandom is getting used to having to say goodbye to their favorite characters at the end of each season, this may be the hardest departure yet. Although nothing’s confirmed, the Season 4 finale strongly suggested two core Elite characters won’t be back for Season 5. Spoiler alert: Don’t read on if you haven’t finished the Elite Season 4 finale. The big question is: Will Ander and Guzmán be in Elite Season 5, or was that finale really their big farewell? If they aren’t coming back, their absence will have a huge effect on the rest of the crew next season.
Behind Viral VideosPosted by
Mashed

People Can't Stop Talking About The Contents Of This Fridge In Viral TikTok

Some people like their candy the way skiers like their snow: cold and in large quantities. TikToker @krystleklear1 has taken stocking up on sweets — and home organization — to a new level with a video that's been viewed almost 100 million times on the social media platform. The TikTok shows @krystleklear1 filling a special middle drawer in her refrigerator with a sugar cornucopia: cans of Coke, Reese's Peanut Butter Cups, Tootsie Rolls, Skittles, York Peppermint Patties, pudding, candy bars, and more. It would be enough to feed a whole neighborhood full of children on Halloween, but it appears as if all this sweetness is intended for @krystleklear1 and her family. There's a punchline at the end of the video, when the TikToker pushes a clear glass mug into the fridge's water and ice dispenser, and the cup fills with M&Ms.
PetsThe Guardian

Blind date: ‘We talked about existential questions, and her cat’

I had no expectations, but to enjoy an evening out. Last time I was in a restaurant was in 2020. She looks nice! We’ll have a good time this evening. Politics, why Molly went into charity, existential questions and the amazing name of her cat, Abraham. Any awkward moments?. I...
Family RelationshipsParents Magazine

TikTok Video Shows Mom Bringing Her Toddler to a Job Interview and We Need More of This

We talk a lot about the struggles working parents face, but here's something we don't discuss enough: The challenges parents face when looking for jobs. Child care is wildly expensive, after all-and if you're not employed, it's hard (or often impossible) to justify the cost of having someone watch your child. This poses some serious roadblocks when you're called in to an interview and realize you have no one who can watch your child. How's a parent supposed to secure a job when there's no one to step in and help out while they do what needs to be done?
Designers & Collectionsfashionweekdaily.com

The Halston Obsession Continues! Here’s Everything You Need To Know About Netflix’ Eveningwear Collab With The Brand

There was barely a fashion fan in our midst who wasn’t excited to tune into Ryan Murphy’s Halston when it aired on Netflix late last month. Charting the life and work of famed American designer Roy Halston, the glossy show also piqued our interest in some of his most iconic and lasting signatures (raise your hand if you were straight online browsing vintage pieces upon first viewing!). Pre-empting the interest in the legendary Halston aesthetic, Netflix reached out to the brand to collaborate on a luxurious ten-piece eveningwear collection inspired by archival hits and original costumes featured throughout the series. The collection, available for pre-order now and ranging between $995-$1595, is making major waves as the world reopens and enjoys a disco-like revival. The Daily caught up with Halston chief creative officer Robert Rodriguez to hear about the behind the scenes process. Orchids at the ready!
Mental Healtharcamax.com

Alyssa Milano: We need to destigmatise talking about medication

Alyssa Milano has called for people to "destigmatise" talking about medication in relation to mental health. The 'Charmed' star took to social media to slam one troll who asked her if she had "forgotten to take [her] medication", as she said she takes her mental health struggles - which include anxiety and PTSD - seriously, and doesn't appreciate being mocked over them online.
TV & VideosThe Next Web

What we know about Instagram’s plan to beat YouTube and TikTok

Instagram is already a popular social network with more than 1 billion active users. But with TikTok’s ballooning growth, the firm is now thinking of moving out of its “photo-sharing app” silo. Last night, Instagram‘s chief, Adam Mosseri, said in a video that the company is now building features focusing...
Celebritieskisswtlz.com

Cardi B opens up about her Pregnancy

Fans were made aware that Cardi B is pregnant after her performance on the BET Awards with the Migos. Well now, she has unleashed many photos from her maternity shoot and has revealed how she feels about being a mother again. Many fans are aware of the trials and tribulations...
Lifestyletouringplans.com

What We’re Talking About: The Parent Trap, AudioAnamatronics, and More

What We’re Talking About – Disney and Universal Orlando News and Rumors. AudioAnamatronics have definitely gotten so much more technologically advanced as the years have gone by. The new Spiderman for Avengers Campus is proof of that! See how Disney created this incredible new AA using advance technology. Becky shares:...
Behind Viral Videosmarketresearchtelecast.com

Avril Lavigne debuted on TikTok, but the world talked about her looks

Avril Lavigne She knew how to be one of the rebellious princesses of pop / rock of the early 2000s, when neither TikTok nor Instagram existed. It made direct competition to Britney Spears, Christina Aguilera, Beyoncé already Hilary Duff, the spoiled girl of Disney, with whom he had an alleged confrontation during those years. The truth is that, with her authentic and original way of being for that time, the interpreter did not get carried away by the mainstream and devised her own style and achieved fame very quickly.

Comments / 0

Community Policy