Leandro Paredes believes his Paris Saint-Germain teammate Kylian Mbappe is more like Cristiano Ronaldo than Lionel Messi. Mbappe has emerged as one of the best talents in the world today, striking comparisons with two of the best footballers of the last decade - Messi and Ronaldo. And his PSG teammate, Paredes, admitted he is a huge fan of Mbappe's development, and believes he can become the next big thing in football in the next few years.