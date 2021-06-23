PHILIP “OLD PHIL” CHARLES TOWNSEND
Philip “Old Phil” Charles Townsend 86 of Hamilton Township, Clare County, Michigan passed away at his home surrounded by family on Sunday, June 20, 2021. Philip was born February 9, 1935, at the family home in Hamilton Twp., the son of Lee and Lila (Mathews) Townsend. Mr. Townsend was united in marriage to Ms. Faye Fawn Wolsleger on November 7, 1953, in Saginaw, Michigan. Mrs. Townsend preceded Philip in death on October 21, 2011, after fifty-seven years of marriage. Philip had resided in Hamilton Township his entire lifetime.www.clarecountycleaver.net