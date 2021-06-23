TIMELAPSE: Construction of Resorts World Las Vegas

Resorts World Las Vegas will open its doors to the public at 11 p.m. on June 24.

The hotel-casino is the first resort to be built from the ground up on the Las Vegas Strip in several years.

Genting Group, which is based in Malaysia, bought the land for Resorts World in 2013. They announced plans for an Asian-themed resort, complete with a panda enclosure and a shopping village that would resemble a Chinese village.

Since then, plans for the resort have changed and now it is aiming to appeal to the Las Vegas traveler seeking luxury, value and variety.

The resort bills itself as the world’s most technologically advanced resort with a cash-free casino.

It also has one of the largest video displays in the world. The Resorts World screen is 294 feet high and 340 feet wide with 3,552 individual LED panels project content.