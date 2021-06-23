Cancel
Clare, MI

DENNIS K. ALLEN

Cover picture for the articleDennis K. Allen, age 81 of Clare, passed away peacefully on Thursday, June 17, 2021 at the Horizon Senior Living Center of Clare. On May 19, 1940, Dennis was born one of two children to Delmer and Roma (La Voye) Allen at home on Clare County’s Cornwell Ranch. He was a proud graduate of the Clare High School Class of 1959, and even more proud of the fact that he remained a lifetime resident of Clare. On June 22, 1968, Dennis was united in marriage to Donna J. Cook at the Harrison Assembly of God Church, and from there the couple enjoyed almost fifty-three years of marriage together. Dennis’ work career began with Clare’s Holley Carburetor plant, before he began working for Total Refinery in Alma—a career that lasted for twenty-five years. However, the eighteen years that Dennis and Donna owned and operated the Dover Evergreen Nursery was his most enjoyable and memorable time. Dennis was an avid fisherman, often enjoying trips to fish in Canada. He was an accomplished antique coin collector, enjoyed hunting and loved to go bowling.

