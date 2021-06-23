Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NHL

Kings Seasons In Review – Tobias Bjornfot

By Zach Dooley
LA Kings Insider
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMonday, we took a look back at one rookie defenseman’s first season at the NHL level, and today we dive into another. When the Kings were at full force on the blueline, their top two slots on the left side were taken up by a pair of first-year blueliners in Mikey Anderson and Tobias Bjornfot. Similar to Anderson, Bjornfot surpassed his season-opening expectations. On opening night, Bjornfot wasn’t a part of the Kings lineup, and didn’t enter in until mid-February. Once he did though, he was there to stay.

lakingsinsider.com
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Todd Mclellan
Person
Nazem Kadri
Person
Mikey Anderson
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nhl Team#Swimming#Kings#Possession Metrics#Cf#Scf#Hdcf#First Nhl#Bally Sports West
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
NHL
Country
Sweden
News Break
Hockey
News Break
Sports
Related
SportsThe Hockey Writers

Kings’ Roy Set to Have a Bounceback Season in 2021-22

The Los Angeles Kings had a disappointing season. It was the team’s goal to make the playoffs, and while they pushed at times, they finished sixth in the Honda West Division. They didn’t score nearly enough to be a playoff team, and their defensive play wasn’t able to make up for their subpar offense.
NHLWhittier Daily News

Kings acquire forward Viktor Arvidsson from Nashville

In what promised to be an active offseason for the Kings, they made their first significant move for 2022 before 2021’s champion had been crowned. The Kings acquired right winger Viktor Arvidsson from the Nashville Predators on Thursday in exchange for a 2021 second-round draft pick and a third-round selection in 2022, General Manager Rob Blake said.
NHLchatsports.com

Blackhawks 2021 Season Series Review Against The Lightning

Patrick Kane #88, Chicago Blackhawks Mandatory Credit: Douglas DeFelice-USA TODAY Sports. The Chicago Blackhawks were not that great in their own end this past season, but against the Tampa Bay Lightning, they were even worse than expected. As we have some time in the offseason let’s go take a look at how the Hawks did against Tampa throughout the entire season.
NHLYardbarker

Flames News & Rumors: Tkachuk, Tarasenko, Monahan & More

In this edition of Calgary Flames News & Rumors, we’ll look at the supposed rumblings that Matthew Tkachuk wants out of town. One former NHL defenceman suggested Tkachuk could be moved to the St. Louis Blues in exchange for Vladimir Tarasenko. That isn’t the only trade rumour circulating about the Flames. TSN’s Darren Dreger said he believes Sean Monahan may be on his way out this summer and was nearly traded last offseason. Last but not least, we’ll look at Mark Giordano’s future the club as the Seattle expansion draft gets closer by the day.
NBAchatsports.com

The LA Kings and a sensible, economical off season plan

(Photo by Harry How/Getty Images) Going into this offseason, the LA Kings have a boatload of salary-cap space available but need to be careful how they use it. Here’s how it can be done. The LA Kings have needs. With just over $20 million in salary-cap space available and no...
NHLPosted by
Bring Me The News

Wild's Kirill Kaprizov wins NHL's Calder Trophy

Minnesota Wild forward Kirill Kaprizov was named the winner of the NHL's Calder Trophy on Tuesday night which is awarded to the league's top rookie. Kaprizov had a sensational rookie season for the Wild, scoring 27 goals and recording 51 points in 2021. While his numbers were impressive, the 24-year-old's impact came from more than just the box score.
NHLhockeybuzz.com

Winter Classic On, Eichel Sweepstakes?

NHL commissioner Gary Bettman, made it official yesterday that the Winter Classic is back on at Target Field on January 1, 2022. The Wild will host the Blues as was the original schedule in the home of the Minnesota Twins. The postponement of the original Winter Classic here in Minnesota...
NHLsouthernillinoisnow.com

NHL doles out hardware

NEW YORK (AP) — The NHL is handing out its major individual awards tonight, and they include a unanimous MVP and a new Norris Trophy winner. Oilers forward Connor McDavid has come away with the Hart Trophy, awarded to the player deemed the most valuable to his team. He is just the second unanimous Hart Trophy winner in the 97-year history of the award, 39 years after Edmonton’s Wayne Gretzky did it. McDavid’s 105 points were 21 more than league runner-up Leon Draisaitl.
NHLprohockeyrumors.com

NHL Announces All-Star Teams, All-Rookie Team

On the heels of the NHL Awards, the league has revealed the rosters of it’s all-league teams. As voted on by the Professional Hockey Writers Association, the selections are as follows:. First All-Star Team (link) G. D. D. LW. C. RW Mitch Marner. Hart, Ted Lindsay, and Art Ross winner...
NHLSt. Louis Post-Dispatch

Gordo: Golden Knights, Avalanche ponder changes while Canadiens play on

The longshot Montreal Canadiens brought an improbable ending to a strange NHL season by challenging the Tampa Bay Lightning for the Stanley Cup. Their unlikely run left the top teams on this side of the league rethinking things. The Colorado Avalanche believed 2021 was their year. General manager Joe Sakic...
NHLNHL

Jason Robertson named to 2020-21 NHL All-Rookie Team

Also named to the 2020-21 NHL All-Rookie Team are forward Josh Norris of the Ottawa Senators and defensemen K'Andre Miller of the New York Rangers and Ty Smith of the New Jersey Devils. Voting was conducted by the Professional Hockey Writers Association at the conclusion of the regular season. Following...
NHLvegasnews.com

Golden Knights’ Goalie Marc-Andre Fleury Wins Vezina Trophy

The Vegas Golden Knights’ Marc-Andre Fleury received the 2020-21 Vezina Trophy, which is given to the NHL’s top goaltender. He was given the award Tuesday, marking the first time in the goaltender’s career that he has received the coveted trophy or has been recognized as one of the top finalists.
NHLNBC Washington

Connor McDavid, Alex Ovechkin Headline Recent Hart Trophy Vote Runaways

Connor McDavid, Alex Ovechkin headline recent Hart Trophy vote runaways originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington. Connor McDavid was this year’s runaway Hart Trophy winner as NHL MVP and was just the second unanimous Hart Trophy selection in the 97-year history of the award. The only other player to ever be awarded the honor unanimously was Wayne Gretzky in 1981-82.
NHLsinbin.vegas

Vegas Golden Knights Offseason Primer

Unfortunately, as the Stanley Cup Final rolls on, the Golden Knights have officially begun the offseason. With the 2021 season running into July due to the late start, this is as jam-packed an offseason as we’ve ever seen in the NHL. Here’s a primer of what’s coming up, when, and where the Golden Knights stand.
NHLPosted by
NBC Sports Chicago

2021 NHL Awards: Marc-Andre Fleury wins the Vezina

Hardware season is here for the NHL. While the biggest of them all -- the Stanley Cup -- has yet to be awarded, the five major NHL awards were handed out Tuesday night at the 2021 NHL Awards show. Those honors that were presented were the Hart Memorial Trophy, the Vezina Trophy, the Ted Lindsay Award, the James Norris Memorial Trophy and the Calder Memorial Trophy.
NHLzonecoverage.com

There's More Riding on Kaprizov's Next Contract Than You Think

An NHL player is expected to maintain a level of mental and physical fitness to best execute at their position. For Kirill Kaprizov, his job is to produce goals. In 56 games this season, he displayed just how elite those abilities are by potting 27 of them while showing off incredible skill and stamina.