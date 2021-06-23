Kings Seasons In Review – Tobias Bjornfot
Monday, we took a look back at one rookie defenseman’s first season at the NHL level, and today we dive into another. When the Kings were at full force on the blueline, their top two slots on the left side were taken up by a pair of first-year blueliners in Mikey Anderson and Tobias Bjornfot. Similar to Anderson, Bjornfot surpassed his season-opening expectations. On opening night, Bjornfot wasn’t a part of the Kings lineup, and didn’t enter in until mid-February. Once he did though, he was there to stay.lakingsinsider.com