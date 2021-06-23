Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Industry

Agreement in principle reached over Suez Canal ship dispute

investing.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleISMAILIA (Reuters) -The owners and insurers of a giant cargo ship that blocked the Suez Canal in March have reached agreement in principle in a compensation dispute with the canal authority, their representative and the canal's chairman said on Wednesday. The Ever Given container ship has been anchored in a...

www.investing.com
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ships#Global Trade#Ismailia#Reuters#Suez Canal Authority#Egyptian#Stann Marine#The Ever Given#Japanese
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
Country
Japan
News Break
Industry
Related
IndustryKTVZ

The Ever Given could soon be released by the Suez Canal

A deal to release the Ever Given could soon be reached, freeing the quarter-mile-long container ship and the hundreds of millions of dollars worth of cargo it was carrying when it blocked the Suez Canal three months ago. An Egyptian court seized the ship and its 18,300 containers, after the...
EconomyPosted by
TIME

Suez Canal, Ever Given Ship Owners Reach Compensation Deal

Egyptian officials and owners of the giant Ever Given vessel that blocked the Suez Canal earlier this year have reached a preliminary deal over compensation, according to the ship’s representatives. “Following extensive discussions with the Suez Canal Authority’s negotiating committee over the past few weeks, an agreement in principle between...
Industrytheloadstar.com

Deadlock broken as Ever Given owner and Suez Canal Authority come to terms

Shippers with cargo onboard the arrested Ever Given could soon see their shipments moving again as the deadlocked negotiations to free the ship appear to have been broken. According to the representatives of the vessel, owner Shoei Kisen Kaisha and its insurers have agreed a settlement to free the vessel, currently under arrest in the Bitter Lakes region of the canal while the Suez Canal Authority (SCA) continues to demand compensation for the six-day blockage of its waterway.
EconomyVoice of America

New Compensation Offer Made Over Suez Canal Blockage

ISMAILIA, EGYPT - The owners of a container ship that blocked the Suez Canal in March have made a new offer in a compensation dispute with the canal authority, and a court ruling on the case was postponed for two weeks on Sunday to allow more time for negotiations. The...
Industrycrossroadstoday.com

Egypt: Suez Canal ship case adjourned for settlement talks

CAIRO (AP) — An Egyptian court on Sunday adjourned until July 4 the case of a hulking cargo vessel that blocked the Suez Canal for nearly a week earlier this year. The decision came after both legal teams of the Suez Canal and the vessel’s owners asked for more time for negotiations that aim at resolving their financial dispute.
IndustryPosted by
newschain

Suez Canal crisis cargo vessel now legally grounded amid compensation claim

The cargo vessel that blocked the Suez Canal, holding up world shipping, is grounded again, says a law firm battling to help its client off-load impounded containers. The Egyptian authorities have detained the Ever Given claiming 550 million US dollars (£395 million) in compensation from the ship’s owners Shoei Kisen Kaisha, following the operation to free the massive vessel which ran aground in March.
Economynddist.com

Ancient Law Could Force Companies to Pay Suez Canal Ship's Costs

We may have forgotten about the supply chain debacle inflicted by the famous ship that became trapped in the Suez Canal this past spring, but those manufacturers with goods aboard haven’t. That’s because companies with products that rode aboard the Ever Given in March are still awaiting their goods. The...
Industrytheloadstar.com

Six days in Suez: the inside story of the ship that broke global trade

Absolutely brilliant account of the grounding of the Ever Given in the Suez Canal, from Bloomberg Businessweek, featuring a blow-by-blow retelling of the hours and minutes leading up to the casualty, and the subsequent arrest of the vessel and court hearings. Based on interviews with key protagonists and forensic examination of the court transcripts in Ismailia, it heavily implies that much of the blame for the grounding is likely – unofficially at least – to be laid at the feet of the Suez Canal pilots. “Although no footage of the incident has been made public, the final few seconds would have unfolded with the horrible slowness of a collapsing building — a gigantic object surrendering to invisible forces. According to a person familiar with the VDR audio, Captain Kanthavel reacted as anyone might in the same situation: “Shit!” he screamed.”
IndustryWDEZ 101.9 FM

EU steers shipping towards carbon trading market to curb emissions

BRUSSELS (Reuters) – Ship owners could be forced to pay for pollution from their vessels or face bans from European Union ports under draft plans to add shipping emissions to the bloc’s carbon market. Shipping does not at present face EU emissions targets, but that is set to change under...
LawLaw.com

Chancery Opinion: Dispute Over Agreement's Contingent Payment Falls to Arbitrator

One investment company can proceed with most of its counterclaims against another for a dispute in a biomedical securities transaction, the Court of Chancery ruled Thursday. But Judge Paul R. Wallace wrote for the Court of Chancery that the tribunal lacks jurisdiction over one breach-of-contract claim brought by Casla Bio Holdings and Casla Bio GP LLC against CLP Toxicology Inc. because it involved what financial information should be considered when calculating a contingent payment.
ConstructionPosted by
Axios

America’s trillion-dollar concrete bill is coming due

Concrete construction no longer lasts thousands of years, like the Pantheon in Rome. Instead, its lifespan is roughly 50-100 years, thanks to the way in which modern concrete is reinforced. Why it matters: That means a multi-trillion-dollar bill is coming due right around now, in the form of concrete construction...
Foreign PolicyAgriculture Online

House panel: Put the brakes on China-owned farmland in U.S.

China would be barred from buying more U.S. farmland and the land already in its possession would become ineligible for farm subsidies under language approved by the House Appropriations Committee on Wednesday. On a voice vote, the provision was added to a $197 billion USDA-FDA funding bill headed for a vote on the House floor.
PoliticsBirmingham Star

Myanmar's Junta Woos Moscow to Balance Beijing

BANGKOK - The decision by Myanmar's junta leader Min Aung Hlaing to visit Russia before next-door neighbor China highlights his military's easier relations with Moscow and hopes of drawing the Kremlin closer to avoid relying on Beijing alone, analysts say. Min Aung Hlaing visited Russia last week for a three-day...
Marketsinvesting.com

Crypto exchanges in India still struggling to secure banking partners

Commercial banks in India are reportedly reluctant to do business with crypto exchanges in the country. According to Reuters on Thursday, crypto trading platforms in India are still finding it difficult to open accounts with financial institutions. While there is no crypto ban in India, banks are reportedly acting on the advice of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) to shun cryptocurrency exchanges.
Congress & Courtsinvesting.com

Nigerian lawmakers pass historic oil overhaul bill

LAGOS/ABUJA (Reuters) - Both chambers of Nigeria's parliament have passed a bill that overhauls nearly every aspect of the country's oil and gas production, putting a project that has been in the works for two decades one step closer to presidential sign-off. Legislators have been hashing out details of the...
Economyfinextra.com

Contour opens trade finance innovation lab in Singapore

Contour has opened an innovation lab In Singapore where it will collaborate closely with its growing network of banks, corporates and ecosystem partners to research and develop novel, digitally native trade finance solutions. CThe Future of Finance Lab will further Contour’s mission to develop the digital infrastructure to address longstanding...