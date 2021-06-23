Albert Theodore Cardy 92 of Harrison passed away peacefully on Monday, June 14, 2021 at Riverwind Senior Assisted Living, Williamston, Michigan. Albert was born March 19, 1929 in Bear Creek Township, Michigan the son of Lawrence Cardy and Esther (Pine) Cardy. Albert graduated high school in 1950 from Baton Rouge, Louisiana. Immediately following graduation, Mr. Cardy enlisted in the United States Army and honorably served his country during the Korean Conflict. Albert was united in marriage to Ms. Valerie N. Sims on May 3, 1958 in Lansing, Michigan. Mrs. Cardy preceded Albert in death on April 7, 2001 after forty-two years of marriage.