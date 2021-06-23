Three COVID-19 Deaths and 29 New COVID-19 Cases in Denton County

Denton County Public Health (DCPH) announced three Denton County community members died as a result of COVID-19, bringing the total to 615 deaths due to COVID-19 in Denton County. Today’s reported COVID-19 deaths include:

A female in her 40s who was a resident of Lewisville

A male over 80 who was a resident of unincorporated northwest Denton County

A male in his 50s who was a resident of Carrollton

“Today we announce the death of three additional Denton County community members due to COVID-19. Please keep their family and friends in your thoughts and prayers,” stated Denton County Judge Andy Eads.

DCPH also announced 29 new cases of COVID-19 in Denton County, of which 26 are active cases. This increases the cumulative, countywide total to 76,834 COVID-19 cases. DCPH also reported 80 newly recovered cases of COVID-19, increasing the countywide recovery total to 74,470.

To minimize spread of COVID-19, DCPH asks unvaccinated community members to:

Maintain at least six feet of physical distance in public settings and when around individuals outside of the household

Wear masks or face coverings, which should cover both the nose and mouth, in public settings and when around individuals outside of the household

Wash and/or sanitize hands frequently

Stay home if you are symptomatic, have recently had close contact with a person with COVID-19, or are awaiting COVID-19 test results

If you are 12 years old or over, get your COVID-19 vaccine

For local COVID-19 vaccine information or to join DCPH’s Vaccine Interest Portal Waitlist, visit DCPH's COVID-19 vaccine page. For additional COVID-19 data including active case information by municipality, hospital capacity, and ventilator utilization, visit the DCPH stats page.