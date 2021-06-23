Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Denton County, TX

Three COVID-19 Deaths and 29 New COVID-19 Cases in Denton County

Posted by 
Denton, Texas
Denton, Texas
 13 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1VpW61_0adP59wz00

Denton County Public Health (DCPH) announced three Denton County community members died as a result of COVID-19, bringing the total to 615 deaths due to COVID-19 in Denton County. Today’s reported COVID-19 deaths include:

  • A female in her 40s who was a resident of Lewisville
  • A male over 80 who was a resident of unincorporated northwest Denton County
  • A male in his 50s who was a resident of Carrollton

“Today we announce the death of three additional Denton County community members due to COVID-19. Please keep their family and friends in your thoughts and prayers,” stated Denton County Judge Andy Eads.

DCPH also announced 29 new cases of COVID-19 in Denton County, of which 26 are active cases. This increases the cumulative, countywide total to 76,834 COVID-19 cases. DCPH also reported 80 newly recovered cases of COVID-19, increasing the countywide recovery total to 74,470.

To minimize spread of COVID-19, DCPH asks unvaccinated community members to:

  • Maintain at least six feet of physical distance in public settings and when around individuals outside of the household
  • Wear masks or face coverings, which should cover both the nose and mouth, in public settings and when around individuals outside of the household
  • Wash and/or sanitize hands frequently
  • Stay home if you are symptomatic, have recently had close contact with a person with COVID-19, or are awaiting COVID-19 test results
  • If you are 12 years old or over, get your COVID-19 vaccine

For local COVID-19 vaccine information or to join DCPH’s Vaccine Interest Portal Waitlist, visit DCPH's COVID-19 vaccine page. For additional COVID-19 data including active case information by municipality, hospital capacity, and ventilator utilization, visit the DCPH stats page.

What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
Denton, Texas

Denton, Texas

22
Followers
162
Post
2K+
Views
ABOUT

A Texas land grant led to the formation of Denton County in 1846 and the city was incorporated in 1866. Both were named after pioneer and Texas militia captain John B. Denton. The arrival of a railroad line in the city in 1881 spurred population, and the establishment of the University of North Texas in 1890 and Texas Woman's University in 1901 distinguished the city from neighboring regions. After the construction of Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport finished in 1974, the city had more rapid growth; as of 2011, Denton was the seventh-fastest growing city with a population over 100,000 in the country.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Denton, TX
Denton County, TX
COVID-19 Vaccines
Local
Texas Coronavirus
Denton County, TX
Coronavirus
Local
Texas Health
Denton County, TX
Government
City
Carrollton, TX
Denton County, TX
Health
City
Lewisville, TX
Local
Texas Government
County
Denton County, TX
Local
Texas COVID-19 Vaccines
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19 Vaccine#County Judge
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Politics
News Break
Coronavirus
Related
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

Pentagon to rebid JEDI cloud contract at center of Microsoft-Amazon dispute

WASHINGTON, July 6 (Reuters) - The U.S. Defense Department canceled its $10 billion JEDI cloud-computing project on Tuesday and will seeks bids on a new contract, saying in a statement that tech giants Microsoft Corp (MSFT.O) and Amazon.com (AMZN.O) are the only providers "capable of meeting the department's requirements." Microsoft...
Public SafetyPosted by
NBC News

Ransomware attack on software manager hits 200 companies

A successful ransomware attack on a single company has spread to at least 200 organizations and likely far more, according to cybersecurity firm Huntress Labs, making it one of the single largest criminal ransomware sprees in history. The attack, first revealed Friday afternoon, is believed to be affiliated with the...
Florida StatePosted by
CNN

Tropical Storm Elsa heads toward Florida

A second major airport announces closures ahead of potential Elsa impacts. A second major Florida airport announced closures Tuesday ahead of potential impacts from Tropical Storm Elsa. According to a statement on the Southwest Florida International Airport’s website, “there will be flights cancelled this afternoon.” RSW is located in Fort...
NHLABC News

Columbus Blue Jackets' Matiss Kivlenieks dies in fireworks accident

A mishap involving fireworks on the Fourth of July took the life of Columbus Blue Jackets goalie Matiss Kivlenieks, investigators said. First responders in Oakland County, Michigan, rushed to the scene of the incident Sunday night where they found the 24-year-old injured, the Blue Jackets said in a statement. Kivlenieks succumbed to his injuries soon after help arrived, the team said.
NBAPosted by
The Hill

ESPN replaces Rachel Nichols as sideline reporter for NBA Finals

ESPN is replacing Rachel Nichols as its main sideline reporter for the NBA Finals beginning Tuesday after behind-the-scenes remarks by the longtime reporter and television personality sparked controversy inside and outside the network. Nichols, who is white, will be replaced by Malika Andrews, who is Black. “We believe this is...

Comments / 0

Community Policy