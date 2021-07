They say the early bird gets the worm, that also might be the case for deer hunters looking to get that big buck by getting a head start on your set up. I wish I didn't have so much landscaping to do this weekend and next, because all this cool weather we are having makes it a whole lot better when putting up tree stands in the summer months. Not to mention the drought we have been having has really kept the mosquitos away but after the rain this weekend, I have a feeling the mosquitos will return.