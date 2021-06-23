ColourPop Coco Cutie Pressed Powder Quad
Jump to a particular section if you know what information you're looking for!. ColourPop Coco Cutie Pressed Powder Quad ($12.00 for 0.12 oz.) is a new, limited edition quad that includes two shimmery shades and two matte shades. The shimmers were pigmented, easy to work with, and long-wearing, while the matte shades were more powdery and benefitted from being used over a primer as they had some fallout and a tendency to sheer out, rather than build up, without some help.www.temptalia.com