How to Activate Your Inner Goddess at 60 and Beyond

By Astrid Longhurst
sixtyandme.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleI never really thought of myself as a Goddess! That would have seemed far too high an aspiration for me. A Goddess, who me? Surely not! However, something has changed within me since I entered my 60th year. I don’t quite know what it is, but it is a shift,...

sixtyandme.com
News Break
Health
Religioninspiringtips.com

10 Obvious Signs God Wants You to be Single

Many Christians wonder how to know if God’s will for them is to get married or just enjoy singlehood. Or they are confused whether which one can glorify God more. God values marriage (Ephesians 5:22-23), and He has intended most people to marry to build a family and populate the earth. Thus, godly marriage is glorifying to Him.
Bryan, TXKBTX.com

Find your inner yogi at Lake Walk for International Yoga Day

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - International Yoga Day is June 21, and Lake Walk in Bryan is celebrating with a special yoga event. International Day of Yoga was established in 2015 and its purpose behind is to bring awareness to yoga and encourage others to practice, according to Susannah McNutt of Sol Yoga.
PetsThrive Global

Channel Your Inner Zebra: Be The Unicorn That You Are 🦄

Society likes to put us all in boxes, and tell us what to do, and who to be…. But, that kind of life isn’t filled with the ALIVENESS you feel when you are living your most authentic, aligned life that just feeeeels right for you…. Dare to be different. Dare...
Relationship Advicecobizmag.com

How to succeed at co-parenting in a pandemic and beyond

Co-parenting can be a challenge even under the best of circumstances. Add a pandemic and this introduces a totally new set of issues – as many divorced couples have discovered over the course of the past year as divorce rates surged. And while the pandemic seems to be winding down,...
MusicNeuroscience News

How Music Helps Resolve Our Deepest Inner Conflicts

Summary: Music can help us reconcile our conflicted emotions when making choices and can assist in overcoming cognitive dissonance. Billions of people enjoy music; many feel that they can’t live without it. Why?. It’s a question that has puzzled scientists and philosophers for centuries. 2,400 years ago Aristotle wondered, “Why...
Books & LiteratureLiterary Hub

Remembering Katherine Mansfield, the Only Writer Virginia Woolf (Allegedly) Ever Envied

For tens of thousands of years, human beings have been using fictional devices to shape their worlds and communicate with one another. Four thousand years ago they began writing down these stories, and a great flourishing of human achievement began. We know it today as literature, a term broad enough to encompass everything from ancient epic poetry to contemporary novels. How did literature develop? What forms has it taken? And what can we learn from engaging with these works today? Hosted by Jacke Wilson, an amateur scholar with a lifelong passion for literature, The History of Literature takes a fresh look at some of the most compelling examples of creative genius the world has ever known.
Kidsmetroparent.com

At-Home Activities for Your Energetic Toddlers

When you’re stuck at home, there’s only so much your little ones can do on their own. Plan a few ideas in advance to keep them busy and engaged all day long. From sensory bins to bubbles, here are some fun at-home activities for babies and toddlers. Set up an...
Religiontallasseetribune.com

Could This Verse Make Your Life Better?

I like Bibles. I have a lot of them. Even though I use mostly ebooks, apps and computer-based Scriptures these days, I still enjoy and appreciate a well-made Bible. One of the first passages I read and mark with a highlight pencil in a new Bible is often Psalm 84:11: "For the LORD God is a sun and shield;: the LORD will give grace and glory: no good thing will he withhold from them that walk uprightly." (KJV)
KidsChannel 3000

How to make sure your kids stay active this summer

Dr. Roopa Shah from SSM Health joins News 3 Now This Morning’s Chris Stanford and Leah Linscheid to talk about how you can keep your kids active this summer. COPYRIGHT 2021 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.
Religionelizabethton.com

What does God require of a Christian?

I like to know the rules. When I begin a new job, I want to know what is required and expected from me. I want to make sure to meet and exceed those requirements and expectations when possible, so my employer will know that I am striving to do my best. Have you ever wondered what God requires or expects from us as His dear children? Many would say that God requires a great laundry list of things, but the book of Micah lists only three things that God requires. Micah 6:6-8 asks, “Wherewith shall I come before the Lord, and bow myself before the high God? Shall I come before him with burnt offerings, with calves of a year old? Will the Lord be pleased with thousands of rams, or with ten thousands of rivers of oil? shall I give my firstborn for my transgression, the fruit of my body for the sin of my soul? He hath shewed thee, O man, what is good; and what doth the Lord require of thee, but to do justly, and to love mercy, and to walk humbly with thy God?”
LifestyleDaily Breeze

Dawn Unity Column: A simple, doable secret to happiness

I once heard a nurse who cares for the terminally ill say she has often asked her patients a simple question as they prepared to depart this life. “Do you have any regrets?” she would ask. Being so close to that final day of mortality often clarifies thought and provides...
Mental Healthceoworld.biz

Is Your Inner Monologue Running Your Life?

I’ve worked with CEOs, Fortune 500 executives, social entrepreneurs, and other leaders around the world to unlock their full leadership potential. One place I often start is helping them develop practices to break free of negative self-talk. This is not only important in the workplace but also in so many other areas of our lives. In fact, I used these strategies myself during my long and difficult battle with COVID-19.
Religionbahaiteachings.org

Taming the Inner Animal: How the Lower Self Evolves

We often feel frustrated by our failures on the path to do what we know is right, accomplish what we set out to do, and become our true selves. Is it hopeless to even try to change?. We feel this frustration because we have two opposing dimensions within us. Abdul-Baha,...
Family Relationshipsroguevalleymessenger.com

How to Keep Your Active Family Healthy This Summer

The summer season presents the opportunity to get outside and get active. However, many people aren’t sure what the best ways to stay healthy while being outdoors are. Thankfully, there is no shortage of great and creative ideas for families. Here are the top five ways you can help keep...
Jenny Justice

Glowing in Your 40’s and Beyond: Some Insights on Self-Love for Women

I posted a picture of myself in a bathing suit the other day. Well, okay I post a pic of myself in a bathing suit almost every day. It’s not that I am trying to be vain, or an influencer. It’s just that I am trying to embrace my new glow. And okay okay, yes of course who wouldn’t want to be a bit of an influencer! I am right here if anyone wants to send me clothing, makeup, or other fabulous lady products! But, I digress - my point is, I am doing this for the glow. I am being the glow.
Lifestyleomahanews.net

Unleash your Inner Self: A Launch of coaching programme

New Delhi [India], June 28 (ANI/SRV Media): "Unleash the Inner U", is a transformation coaching programme that focuses on transforming one's life drastically. Launched by Himanshu Shekhar, a transformation coach of current times, the program takes one on a journey of the highest form of self-realisation of one's worth. The program is cured to have a life-altering impact on individuals.