The kids are the stars of "College Bowl," but the Manning brothers Peyton and Cooper certainly make a solid supporting cast. Premiering at 9 p.m. Tuesday, June 22, NBC's revival of the classic quiz show that aired on CBS and NBC from 1959 to 1970 brings in 12 schools that are historical or regional rivals to compete head-to-head in a bracketed tournament over four rounds. Each team of three answers questions on a variety of subjects to score the most points. The two teams that make it to the final will compete for $1 million in scholarship money.