Even after 245 years it's unclear if we really understand the Declaration of Independence. It plainly states the people's right to change or abolish their government for good cause, but this notion is now considered heresy. It rests upon natural law--”the laws of Nature and Nature's God.” But we have largely rejected the notion of an objective reality that is not dependent on whomever wields power. To us moderns everything is seen in terms of personal perspective and race. The universality of “all men are created equal,” for all that phrase is bandied about, is meaningless without natural law beneath it.