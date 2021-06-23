Cancel
'Brady Bunch' kids to re-create classic episode with RuPaul, 'Drag Race' stars

By Randee Dawn
TODAY.com
 7 days ago

What do you get when you mix the now-grown "Brady Bunch" kid actors with iconic drag queen RuPaul?. "Dragging the Classics: The Brady Bunch" was announced Wednesday, and it sounds wild and weird and wonderful. Five of the original "Brady" kids (Barry Williams, Christopher Knight, Mike Lookinland, Eve Plumb and Susan Olsen) will be joining "RuPaul's Drag Race" favorites to re-create the episode "Will the Real Jan Brady Please Stand Up?" The special will debut Wednesday, June 30.

www.today.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Maureen Mccormick
Person
Jamie Foxx
Person
Bendelacreme
Person
Rupaul
Person
Mike Lookinland
Person
Susan Olsen
Person
Nina West
Person
Bianca Del Rio
Person
Michelle Visage
