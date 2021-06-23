'Brady Bunch' kids to re-create classic episode with RuPaul, 'Drag Race' stars

We’re back, baby! I guess. Early Thursday morning, The double premiere of All Stars arrived with little fanfare at 3am EST. Hopefully by now you’ve subscribed to Paramount+, streamed both episodes, watched their accompanying Untuckeds, and muted (and then un-muted!) the veritable catalogue of terms the Drag Race social media manager has so thoughtfully catalogued for us. Let’s hear it for the streaming era, y’all!!! Unfortunately, given the laundry list of tasks given as a pre-requisite to enjoying this pair of eps, watching Drag Race this week felt more like a chore than a delightful bit of gay escapism. But enough shop talk, let’s dive into what we’ve all been waiting for: this supersized episode drop.