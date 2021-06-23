Cancel
Moran struggling, Pirates drop 4-3 decision to White Sox

By Jeff Hathhorn
Posted by 
93.7 The Fan
93.7 The Fan
 7 days ago

Just 4 RBI in his last 20 games, Colin Moran missed on a trio of opportunities to drive in runs as the White Sox beat the Pirates 4-3 Wednesday

