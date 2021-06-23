140 dogs, cats rescued from Louisiana shelters brought to Michigan to find forever homes

A plane carrying 140 animals from overcrowded Louisiana shelters touched down in Michigan Wednesday.

Representatives from 12 organizations in Michigan were waiting at the West Michigan Regional Airport to pick up the 100 dogs and 40 cats and bring them back to their shelters to find their forever homes.

“So we do find in the southern states, there is a surplus of animals for a lot of different reasons. One is the spaying and neutering isn't nearly as intense as it is in some of our northern states. It's just not a priority, there may not be the services available that we have up here,” explained Jen Self-Aulgur, Harbor Humane Society executive director. “It's basically just way too many animals and not enough people that want them, so they end up overcrowded, having to euthanize and we've been helping shelters in the south for years.”

One of the shelters taking in the rescued dogs and cats is Harbor Humane Society.

“So in Michigan, we are lucky enough to have a surplus of adopters, we have so many people in our communities that love adopting that support, adopting, and are really looking to find a forever companion at a shelter,” explained Self-Aulgur.

Most of the dogs and cats have not been spayed or neutered yet.

“Most of them are not spayed or neutered yet. Typically, the shelters that they're coming from are extremely poor, don't have a lot of resources. And so you know, we bring them up here and we can get them vetted. We can, you know, behaviorally assess them and then get them into those loving homes.”

Those interested in adopting one of the dogs or cats rescued from Louisiana should check your local shelter.

“We encourage, no matter where you are, always check your local shelter to adopt. They need your help, they need your support, and so we can't do it without the support of the community,” said Self-Aulgur.

