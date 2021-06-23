Loki: Tumblr's Trends Expert Breaks Down Why the Internet Loves the God of Mischief

Spoiler alert: this blog is for people watching Loki on Disney+. Do not read on unless you have watched episode one and two. Loki was always so theatrical, so Shakespearean – particularly in the first Thor film and Avengers Assemble – that it was fitting to see him at a renaissance fair. But given what I now know about the Variant hopping around in time prior to apocalypse-level events, I’m not sure what the significance was. A little Googling tells me Ronald Reagan also visited Oshkosh, Wisconsin in 1985 – are Disney telling us the tax reforms he outlined that day turned out to be disastrous? Or perhaps the writers chose 1985 solely so they could play Holding Out For a Hero? I will now be looking for Footloose callbacks in the remaining four episodes.