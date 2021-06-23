Cancel
Oak Grove, OR

Famous sculptor's gates stolen in Oak Grove

By Raymond Rendleman
Clackamas Review
Clackamas Review
 12 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4WX3ju_0adP2G0c00 Ray Huston had incorporated into his design metal tools nearby homeowners had collected.

Overnight on June 22 and 23, thieves presumably seeking scrap metal stole two gates from adjacent homes in the historic Fairoaks neighborhood in Oak Grove.

Well-known metal sculptor Ray Huston installed both gates that were stolen. One he designed and fabricated in 2012; the other was installed just this month.

Huston incorporated into his gate design metal tools and objects that nearby homeowners had collected. Neighbors are raising awareness about the crime in hopes of recovering their beloved gates. https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0PoHGt_0adP2G0c00

Clackamas Review

Clackamas Review

